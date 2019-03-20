Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Laird Miller. View Sign

Paul Laird Miller, 78, of Factoryville, Pa., died at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital on Monday, March 18.



Paul was born in Allenwood, Pa., on Feb. 3, 1941, to Guy T. Miller and beloved mother Elizabeth (Alrene) Sholly.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol (Schack) Miller; and brother, Alvin Miller. He is survived by his sons, Brian (Christy) Miller and Keith (Roberta) Miller; granddaughters, Marissa Miller, Alyssa Miller, Caitlin (Robert) Brudnicki and Haley (John) Michel; and great-grandsons, Michael and Dominic Brudnicki.



Paul is also survived by sisters, Celia (Norman) Schwartz, Alora Jones, Anna Oister, Grace (Norval) Treat, Mary Irma Bynum, Mable Jeanne Stubbs and Becky (Joseph) Macijowsky; and brothers, Fred (Linda) Miller, Neal (Joann) Miller and John (Patti) Miller.



Paul's life revolved around service above all things. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran, where he served as crew chief for the F-4 Phantom during the Vietnam War in Okinawa, Japan. He continued his commitment to service when he joined St. Paul's Lutheran church in Tunkhannock, Pa., where he served as an elder and played an instrumental role in building the church that stands today. Whether he was reading scripture to residents at local retirement homes or providing assistance to fellow parishioners' in their time of need, Paul lived to serve others.



Paul will be remembered as a man of character, love and kindness, and will be dearly missed by family and friends.



The family asks you to join in the celebration of his life with his viewing Friday, March 22, 5 to 7 p.m., at Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa. Saturday, we will continue the celebration at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 7652 state Route 6W, Tunkhannock, Pa., with the service concluding at Sunnyside Cemetery. For online condolences or directions, visit





123 West Tioga

Tunkhannock , PA 18657

