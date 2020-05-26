|
|
Paul LaQuintano, 66, of Scranton, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He was the husband of Lee Spangenberg LaQuintano. The couple was married more than 46 years.
Born in Honesdale, son of the late David and Irene Coffman LaQuintano, he was a 1971 graduate of Abington Heights High School.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Paul LaQuintano and wife, Erin, Whites Crossing; grandson, Andrew LaQuintano, Clarks Summit; and brother, David LaQuintano and wife, Christine, Swarthmore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 26, 2020