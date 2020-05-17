|
|
Paul Lukachko, 92, of Taylor, entered eternal rest on Wednesday afternoon at Mountain View Care Center. His beloved wife of 67 years, Helen R. Viercinski Lukachko, died Dec. 11, 2019, and he was by her side until the very end of their love story.
Born in Scranton, Paul was the son of the late Michael and Mary Hyduchak Macik Lukachko and was a graduate of Taylor High School, class of 1947. While at Taylor High School, Paul was an outstanding basketball and football player. In 1946, Taylor had the honor of dedicating the first lighted football stadium in Lackawanna County, which is now the Riverside High School stadium, and Paul scored the first three touchdowns in the opening game. After high school, Paul played semi-pro football for the Bone Hill Indians. Even though he loved sports, his true love was for his late wife, Helen. It was love at first sight, meeting at Taylor High School and sharing a love that endured for 73 years.
Paul worked for Anemostat, Scranton, where he was the purchasing manager until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, Old Forge, until its closure. He loved the polkas and enjoyed dancing with his late wife.
The Lukachko family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Mountain View Care Center, Bella Bay, for the care and comfort they provided to them during this most difficult time.
He is survived by his daughter, Helen Morohovech, Taylor; a brother-in-law, Stanley Viercinski, and a sister-in-law, Marion Viercinski, Old Forge; his grandpuppy, Izzy, who brought him much joy the past few years; a nephew, John Hyduchak, California; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Alan Morohovech, who died Sept. 6, 2019; three brothers, George and John Lukachko and Michael Macik; and two sisters, Verna Hyduchak and Mary Lukachko.
A private viewing for immediate family will be held at the Semian Funeral Home LLC, followed by graveside services in Cathedral Cemetery by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli. A memorial Mass honoring Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020