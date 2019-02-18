Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul M. Henry. View Sign

Paul M. Henry, 83, of Hop Bottom, died Friday after a long illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, in 2016.



Born in Montrose, son of the late Myron and Edna Howard Henry, Paul was a graduate of Montrose High School. He was a truck driver for Ross Feeds and retired in 2015. He was a lifetime member of the Hop Bottom Hose Company serving a chief for 17 years. He also served as the mayor of Hop Bottom for 20 years.



Surviving are a son, Brian; three daughters, Susanna, Carla and Sandra; 10 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters; and many nieces and nephews. He was also survived by his special buddies, Butterscotch and Keden.



He was also preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in Hop Bottom United Methodist Church, with services by Pastor Lynn Wilcox.



Family and friends may call from 1 until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hop Bottom First Response Team.



Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

