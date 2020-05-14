|
|
Paul Martin Zupancic, 71, of Scranton, passed away peacefully at his home Monday morning from a recent battle with multiple health issues.
He was born in Scranton, son of the late Paul and Rose Matusiak Zupancic. Paul was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was a very proud United States Marine. He was retired from Moses Taylor Hospital and the former owner operator of Paul's Carpet Cleaning.
Upon retirement Paul loved to travel the U.S. with his soulmate, Patty; he was infamous for trips such as the road trip to Arkansas for wood to build a closet. Paul was an exceptional cook and enjoyed feeding everyone. He was well-known for making homemade kielbasa.
He is survived by Patty, with who he resided, along with their beloved dog, Coco; two daughters, Jennifer Lynn (Adam), of Connecticut; and Katie Rose (Rick), of Pennsylvania; a niece and several cousins. Paul also stepped in as a father figure for Patty's children, Joseph (Courtney), Frank (Kristi) and Ashley (Scott); and was a grandfather to their children, Collin, Connor, Tavia, Kadence, Leiam, Harper, Frank Jr., Sophia and Jack.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Fran; brother, Thomas; and both parents.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor. A memorial service will be made for a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020