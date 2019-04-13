Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Moschowsky. View Sign

Paul "Cokey" Moschowsky, 57, of Mayfield, died peacefully Thursday morning at Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton.



Son of Michael and Theodora Bochnovich Moschowsky, he was born on March 4, 1962, in Carbondale. He is survived by his brother, Michael Moschowsky; and sister, Maria and Dr. Paul Tomcykoski. Also surviving are his nieces and nephew, Jordyn, Michael and Elena Tomcykoski; as well as several cousins.



He was a 1980 Lakeland High School graduate and known as "Cokey" to all that knew him. He was formerly employed by United Laminations/Westlake, and he enjoyed working there for many years. He was a member of St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield and a former member of the Mayfield Golf League.



His right-hand man and best friend, Paul Natishak, was always by his side, especially when hunting season approached. He also liked to spend his time gardening and particularly loved to golf.



A special thank you goes to Dr. Moro, Dr. O'Donnell, Dr. Frattali and all their staff for taking great care of him.



Services will be held at 9:30 on Monday, April 15, at St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Mayfield to be celebrated by the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John Sorochka. Interment will be in St. John's Russian Orthodox Cemetery.



Viewing will be held Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield, Pa. Parastas will be held at 2:30 and transfer of the body to the church at 5.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at 555 Croton Road, Suite 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406.

