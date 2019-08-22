|
|
Paul Murphy, 65, of South Scranton, died Thursday, Aug. 8, at Mountain View Care Center.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert and Shirley Ross Murphy. He worked most of his life at Chick's Diner in South Side as well as the Gulf gas station.
Paul was a true South Sider. He worked and lived in town and helped decorate the Holiday House on Moosic Street.
Surviving are a stepmother, Alice Murphy; brother, Robert Murphy; two sisters, Barbara Childress and Susan Murphy; stepsister, Christina Devoe; stepbrother, Brian Murphy; brother-in-law, Charles Schwartz; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Schwartz.
Services will be held privately with interment in Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019