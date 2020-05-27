Home

POWERED BY

Services
August J. Haas Funeral Home, Inc.
202-204 Pittston Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-4064
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul N. Weber

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul N. Weber Obituary
Paul N. Weber, 93, a South Scranton resident, died Sunday at home with his family at his side. He was the husband of the former Eleanor Boos, who died Oct. 2, 2010.

Born in Scranton on Aug. 3, 1926, Paul was the son of the late Henry and Anna Naegle Weber. He grew up in Scranton and attended Scranton Technical High School. He was married to Eleanor on Oct. 18, 1952. He was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church. Paul was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and was honorably discharged April 8, 1953.

Paul was a longstanding member of Teamsters Union Local 229, where he started as a truck driver and from there he held many positions in the union, working his way up to secretary/treasurer and principal officer until he retired on Jan. 15, 1991. Paul was a jack of all trades, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, etc. He was the co-owner of Weber's Café with his two brothers and was co-owner of Weber's Trophy with his children.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Remick and his staff, especially Maureen O'Malley, and Allied Hospice, especially Dianna.

Surviving are his children, a son, Robert and wife, Mary Beth, Scranton; and a daughter, Judith, with whom he resided; grandchildren, Paul Weber and wife, Mary Ann, Doylestown, and their children, R.D., Bode and Oakley; Casey Davidson and husband, Andy, Chalfont, and their children, Eleanor, Parker, Andrew and Cooper; Courtney Theroux and husband, Connor, New London, N.H., and their children, Taylor and Kellen; and Robert Weber, Scranton; many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Pete, Ed and Carl; and two sisters, Romaine Kafchinski and Ruth Reuther.

The funeral will be private with interment in Cathedral Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -