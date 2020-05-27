|
Paul N. Weber, 93, a South Scranton resident, died Sunday at home with his family at his side. He was the husband of the former Eleanor Boos, who died Oct. 2, 2010.
Born in Scranton on Aug. 3, 1926, Paul was the son of the late Henry and Anna Naegle Weber. He grew up in Scranton and attended Scranton Technical High School. He was married to Eleanor on Oct. 18, 1952. He was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church. Paul was a United States Navy veteran of World War II and was honorably discharged April 8, 1953.
Paul was a longstanding member of Teamsters Union Local 229, where he started as a truck driver and from there he held many positions in the union, working his way up to secretary/treasurer and principal officer until he retired on Jan. 15, 1991. Paul was a jack of all trades, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, etc. He was the co-owner of Weber's Café with his two brothers and was co-owner of Weber's Trophy with his children.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Remick and his staff, especially Maureen O'Malley, and Allied Hospice, especially Dianna.
Surviving are his children, a son, Robert and wife, Mary Beth, Scranton; and a daughter, Judith, with whom he resided; grandchildren, Paul Weber and wife, Mary Ann, Doylestown, and their children, R.D., Bode and Oakley; Casey Davidson and husband, Andy, Chalfont, and their children, Eleanor, Parker, Andrew and Cooper; Courtney Theroux and husband, Connor, New London, N.H., and their children, Taylor and Kellen; and Robert Weber, Scranton; many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Pete, Ed and Carl; and two sisters, Romaine Kafchinski and Ruth Reuther.
The funeral will be private with interment in Cathedral Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 27, 2020