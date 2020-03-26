Home

Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Paul Opshinsky, 67, of North Scranton, died unexpectedly at home March 23 after a long illness.

Paul was the son of the late Walter and Vincentina Opshinsky. He was a graduate of Central High School and attended Temple University until he had to return home to take over the family business when his father was seriously ill.

Paul became a commercial painter. He painted many homes and businesses in the local area. He was a very intelligent man who loved his family. He was an avid reader, especially of science fiction, and had a vast array of knowledge. He loved to play Scrabble and having dinner with family. He enjoyed his bi-yearly visits to Cape May with his New Jersey cousins. Paul loved his 21 nieces and nephews and always had a pack of fruit snacks in hand.

He is survived by six brothers and three sisters, Francis and wife, Rosemary, Dalton; Walter and wife, Mary Kay, Scranton; Caryl and husband, Doug Pona, Pittsburgh; Mark, New York City; Michael and wife, Kathy, Scranton; Laura and husband, Charles Holden, Hunker, Pa.; Grace Opshinsky and fiancé, William Weiffenbach, Scranton; Bruce, Carbondale; and David and wife, Cathy, Scranton. He had a large extended family including his maternal aunts, Marie Laske and Amy Benson; and many, many local cousins.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020
