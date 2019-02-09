Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Paul P. Prislupsky Jr., age 84, and a lifelong Taylor resident, passed away peacefully early Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Marie F. Gatto Prislupsky, on March 2, 2012.



Born on Aug. 24, 1934, and son of the late Paul Sr. and Edith Zuby Prislupsky, Paul was a graduate of the former Taylor High School class of 1952. He proudly served in the United States Army during the



He retired as an inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture (U.S.D.A.), and, upon his retirement, he worked for Geisinger VitaLine.



A die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and his weekly T.G.I.F. lunches with his sister-in-law, Anita Gatto. Reunited with Marie, he's now at peace.



He was also a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Taylor.



He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Amity and husband, Joseph, of Taylor; and son, Paul A. Prislupsky, of Olyphant; five grandchildren; siblings, Joseph, David and Robert Prislupsky and Gloria Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.



His brother, John Prislupsky, also preceded him in death.



Paul's family would like to thank his dearest friends at the Taylor Deli for reserving "his table" daily while always treating him like family.



Funeral services by the Rev. Eduard Shestak will be private. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Taylor.



With gratitude to the staff for their amazing care, memorial contributions in Paul's name are asked to go to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.



Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.





Paul P. Prislupsky Jr., age 84, and a lifelong Taylor resident, passed away peacefully early Friday morning at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Marie F. Gatto Prislupsky, on March 2, 2012.Born on Aug. 24, 1934, and son of the late Paul Sr. and Edith Zuby Prislupsky, Paul was a graduate of the former Taylor High School class of 1952. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War , prior to his honorable discharge in 1958. He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal for his service.He retired as an inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture (U.S.D.A.), and, upon his retirement, he worked for Geisinger VitaLine.A die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and his weekly T.G.I.F. lunches with his sister-in-law, Anita Gatto. Reunited with Marie, he's now at peace.He was also a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Taylor.He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Amity and husband, Joseph, of Taylor; and son, Paul A. Prislupsky, of Olyphant; five grandchildren; siblings, Joseph, David and Robert Prislupsky and Gloria Joyce; and many nieces and nephews.His brother, John Prislupsky, also preceded him in death.Paul's family would like to thank his dearest friends at the Taylor Deli for reserving "his table" daily while always treating him like family.Funeral services by the Rev. Eduard Shestak will be private. Burial with military honors by the AMVETS Honor Guard will follow at St. Mary's Parish Cemetery, Taylor.With gratitude to the staff for their amazing care, memorial contributions in Paul's name are asked to go to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence. Funeral Home Kearney Funeral Homes

517 North Main Street

Old Forge , PA 18518-1811

(570) 562-1590 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close