Paul P. Smith of Dunmore died Wednesday at Mountain View Care Center. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary C. Gallagher Smith.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late James F. and Mary McMurray Smith. He was a graduate of St. John's Elementary School and South Catholic High School, class of 1952, and Johnson Trade School, where he studied welding technology. He attended Lackawanna Junior College. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War and a member of Dunmore VFW Post 3473. Before retirement, he was employed by the Dunmore School District and National Book Co. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Dunmore, and its Holy Name Society and the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind.
Paul was an avid organic gardener and will be missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are three daughters, Donna and husband, Thomas Phillips, of Bloomsburg; Patricia and husband, James Costello, of Allentown; and Karen and husband, Thomas Nagle, of Dunmore; a son, Paul J. and wife, Diana Smith, of Vermont; 10 grandchildren, Nicole, Selena, Zackery and Carissa Phillips, John Paul and wife, Desiree, Matthew, David and fiancee, ReAnna, and Daniel Costello, and Brendan and Jordan Nagle.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, John, James and Joseph Smith; and three sisters, Callista Smith, Mary Keegan and Lenore Buckley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Church, 322 Chestnut St., Dunmore. Interment with military honors at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
Friends may call at the church Saturday from 8 a.m. until Mass time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Arrangements Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 16, 2019