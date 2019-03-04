Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul R. Cara­chilo Jr.. View Sign

Paul R. Cara­chilo Jr., 85, of May­field, died Sat­urday at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton, after a courageous battle with ALS. He is survived by his wife, the former Rose Luparella. They were married on Aug. 25, 1956.



Born Aug. 30, 1933, in Carbondale, son of the late Paul Sr. and Margaret Pollitts Carachilo.



Paul was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and Empire Beauty School, Scranton. A veteran of the United States Army, he was later employed as a professional hair stylist and operated Mr. Paul's Hair and Nail Salon for more than 40 years in Clarks Summit and Dickson City.



Paul was an active member of the Whitmore Hose Company, Mayfield, a past president of the Carbondale Chapter of UNICO, member of the Professional Hairdressers Association and a volunteer for the American Red Cross. He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Parish in Jermyn, where he served as a lector and Eucharistic minister. Paul was also an avid golfer.



He is also survived by six children, Mary Ann Castelli and husband, Bruce, of Archbald; Patricia Rossi and husband, Wayne, of Dover, Del.; Paula Krehel and husband, Jack, of Ambler; Jacqueline Forgione and husband, Rey, of Exton; Robert Carachilo and wife, Erika, of Glenside; and Eugene Carachilo and wife, Michele, of Lake Ariel; 11 grandchildren, Amber and Lindsey Krehel, Erica, Johnathon, Maria and Dominic Forgione, Isaac, Abi­gail, Mary Anne, Krista and Eva Carachilo; two stepgrandchildren, Gregory Castelli and wife, Margaret; and Lauren Castelli; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Evelyn and Louisa; a sister, Sadie Tomcykowski, of Greenfield Twp.; three brothers, Carmino Carachilo, of Mayfield; Thomas and George Carachilo, both of Carbondale; num­erous nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by four brothers: Dominick, Anthony, John and Joseph Carachilo; three sisters, Antoinette Striefsky, Diane Palutis and infant Santa.



The funeral will be Thursday at 9:45 a.m. from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Church, 622 Madison Ave., Jermyn. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.



A special thank you to all those who had a hand in caring for Paul during his battle with ALS.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Hearts Parish, 622 Madison Ave., Jermyn, PA 18433.



To share condolences and photos with Paul's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at





