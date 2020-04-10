Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Rainey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Rainey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Rainey Jr. Obituary
Paul J. Rainey Jr., of Scranton, died Sunday at Lutherwood.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Anne "Nancy" Ward Rainey. He was a graduate of Dunmore Central Catholic High School. Before retirement, he was employed as a master electrician.

Surviving are a son, Paul J. Rainey; a daughter, Shannon Rainey; a sister, Anne and husband, James Walsh; six brothers, Robert and Maryanne Rainey, Francis and Margy Rainey, Thomas and Ann Marie Rainey, Joseph Rainey, Richard and Laura Rainey, and William and Kimberly Rainey; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Rainey; two brothers, John and James Rainey; and a nephew, Shane Rainey.

A blessing service was held on Wednesday at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or the in Paul's name.

Arrangements by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -