Paul Robert Hawley passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2019, at the age of 51.
A graduate of West Scranton High School, he drove tanks for the United States Army and recently returned to college where he studied political science and graduated magna cum laude. Paul resided in Deerfield Beach, Florida, where he worked hard and thoroughly enjoyed life with his wife, Theresa, and son, Daniel.
He enjoyed days at the beach, a good cigar and reading Bible scriptures. Paul was highly intellectual and loved to discuss politics. He enjoyed engaging in a good political debate and was part of a committee that wrote speeches for political candidates. He loved music, singing and playing his guitar.
Surviving are his wife, Theresa Irizarry; son, Daniel Hawley; mother, Kathleen Hawley; mother- and father-in law, Terry and Al Irizarry; sisters, Mary Patricia Staff, Kathleen Jackson and husband, Joseph; and Eileen Manley and husband, Michael; brothers, James Hawley and wife, Mary; Patrick Hawley and Kenneth Hawley and wife, Eileen; as well as 15 nieces and nephews and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his father, James Robert Hawley, and will forever rest with him.
We ask everyone to respect the family's decision to protect Paul's aging mother, Kathleen Hawley, who is not aware of his death.
The family will be celebrating Paul's life with a private service on Saturday.
Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 29, 2019