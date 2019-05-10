Paul S. Burnett, 83, Eynon, and formerly Simpson, died Wednesday at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y. His wife of 61 years is the former Patricia A. Wilk.
Born in Simpson, the son of the late George and Mary Fendrock Burnett, he was a graduate of Fell High School, Simpson, and served in the United States Army. Paul owned and operated Burnett Casket Co., Carbondale, and retired from SCI, Waymart.
Paul is also survived by a daughter, Paula; and son-in-law, Michael Monahan, Webster, N.Y.; three grandchildren, Megan and husband, Michael Smith, Vermont; Theresa Monahan and Patrick Monahan, Webster; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Andy, Bernard, George and Joe Burnett; and four sisters, Mae Bakes, Sophie Zukowski, Rose Gawron and Ann Rogowski.
The funeral, with military honors, will be Saturday from the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson, by the Rev. Joseph S. Sitko. Interment will be in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
For directions or condolences, visit: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2019