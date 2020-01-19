|
|
Paul T. Williams, Canadensis, died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife was the former Audrey Olsommer; the couple had been married 60 years.
Born in Skytop, son of the late Wilton Roy Williams and Laura Bender Williams, he was a graduate of Barrett Twp. High School. He was a member of the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, where he was on the administration board, board of trustees, parish staff and was a lay leader. Before his retirement, he was employed by Skytop Lodge for more than 40 years.
Paul was a member of Pocono Lodge 780 Cresco, Keystone Consistory and the Tobyhanna Newfoundland Lions Club. He was also a member of several local bands.
He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf.
He is also survived by his sons, Paul T. Williams Jr. and wife, Lorraine; and David A. Williams and wife, Donna; daughter, Catherine Williams Knecht and husband, Ralph; brother, Ralph Williams and wife, Betty; sister-in-law, Patricia Williams; a grandson, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Wilton "Roy" Williams.
The funeral will be Tuesday at noon in the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, Interment at Moravian Cemetery, Newfoundland.
Friends may call Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426
Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., LaAnna, South Sterling.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020