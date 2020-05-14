|
Paul Thomas Goodrich, 47, of Scranton, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 9.
He graduated from West Scranton High, class of 1990. He was employed by Pa. Bedding. Paul was a lifelong N.Y. Giants fan and was an avid fisherman. He was a member of the 20th Ward Social Club.
He is survived by his parents, Paul J. and Sandra Popis Goodrich; his beloved daughter, Gabrielle, who was his pride and joy; and his loving son and football rival, Sebastian. He is also survived by his sisters, Erin Goodrich; and Jill Sakulich and his brother-in-law, Jason Sakulich, and his two nephews, Ethan and Christian Sakulich. Paul is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many good friends.
Because of current circumstances, a celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 14, 2020