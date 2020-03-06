|
|
The Rev. Paul Tigyer, a retired priest of the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Passaic, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, March 2, in Jessup, Pa.
The son of the late Michael Tigyer and Anna Lesko, he was born on Oct. 27, 1925, in Portage, Pa., and baptized and Chrismated on Nov. 8, 1925, at SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Portage.
After completing his primary and secondary education in Portage schools, he graduated Portage High School in 1944 and entered St. Procopius Seminary in Lisle, Ill. Later, he attended SS. Cyril and Methodius Byzantine Catholic Seminary, Pittsburgh, Pa. He was ordained to the priesthood of Jesus Christ at Mount St. Macrina, Uniontown, Pa., on May 31, 1954, by Bishop Daniel Ivancho.
During his years of active priestly ministry, his assignments included service to the parishioners of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Erie, Pa.; St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Hawk Run, Pa.; St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Clarence, Pa.; St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Taylor, Pa.; St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton, Pa.; Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, Jessup, Pa.; spiritual director of the Byzantine Catholic Seminary of SS. Cyril and Methodius, Pittsburgh; St. Michael the Archangel, McAdoo, Pa.; Transfiguration of Our Lord Byzantine Catholic Church, Clarks Summit, Pa.; St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church, Mount Pocono, Pa.; and St. Nicholas Shrine and Carpathian Village, Canadensis, Pa., until his retirement in 1995.
He was a hardworking priest who led a very religious lifestyle. His love for animals, especially his dogs, was unmatched. A special thank you to the staff of Allied Hospice Services for their compassionate care.
Surviving are his sister, Irene Szala and her husband, Robert, Wooster, Ohio; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by sister, Mary Tigyer; brothers, Charles and Michael Tigyer, and Michael and John Ratosky.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup. Parastas will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church.
The Office of Christian Burial for a priest will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Kurt Burnette, D.D., J.C.L., bishop of the Byzantine Catholic Eparchy of Passaic, and local and eparchial clergy, on Monday, March 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Holy Ghost Parish Cemetery, Jessup. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Ghost Byzantine Catholic Church, 313 First Ave., Jessup, PA 18434; or to Allied Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
In blessed repose, grant O Lord eternal rest to the soul of your servant the priest +Paul and render eternal his memory.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2020