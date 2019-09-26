Home

Paul W. Laabs Obituary
Paul W. Laabs of Hawley, died Monday evening at home. His wife, the former Lois Frisbie, died in 2004.

Born in Hawley, son of the late August and Catherine Van Wagner Laabs, he was a graduate of Hawley High School and Lackawanna Junior College. He was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hawley. Paul was a proud Freemason and past master of the former Hawley Lodge and was a member of Honesdale Lodge 218. Before his retirement, he spent his career as a field inspector with PPL. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving stateside during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Catherine, of Scranton; and Damon and his wife, Jacqueline, of Ashburn, Va.; and grandchildren, Patrick, Michael, Emily and Daniel.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Roger.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 405 Church St., Hawley, with the Rev. Colleen Cox officiating. Interment will be private in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.

Friends may call Saturday morning from 10 until time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 405 Church St., Hawley, PA 18428.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 26, 2019
