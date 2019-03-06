Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Wahlen III. View Sign

Paul Wahlen III, 37, of Dunmore, lost his battle with addiction on Monday.



Born Sept. 17, 1981, in Plymouth, N.H., he was the son of Patricia Carlucci-Roughan and stepson of Thomas Roughan, of Kingston, N.H.; and the late Paul Wahlen. He was a 2000 graduate of Sanborn Regional High School and was currently working as a counselor's aide at Endless Mountains Extended Care. He was also a handy man that specialized in carpentry and flooring.



Paul loved being a father to his two sons, Evan and Kaiden. He could be found at Evan's baseball and basketball games or doing cannonballs into the pool with Kaiden. Paul was known for his smile and shoe collection. He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved to spend Sundays watching football. Paul was always quick with a joke and ready to lend a helping hand when needed. He loved many and was loved by many.



He was a proud supporter of the recovery community, the 12-Step Program and was a friend of Bill W. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.



Also surviving Paul are his two sons, Evan Minicozzi and Kaiden Wahlen; fiancée, Rachel Cole, of Dunmore; a sister, Ann Marie Wahlen, of Manchester, N.H.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Leonard "Spike" Carlucci and Mary T. McDonald Carlucci; and paternal grandparents, Paul and Elisabeth (Grossvatti and Grossmutti) Wahlen.



A service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.



Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, we have set up a fund for Paul's two sons, Evan and Kaiden, in care of Patricia Carlucci-Roughan. Please send donations to 22 Clark Road, Kingston, NH 03848.



To offer an online condolence, please visit

Paul Wahlen III, 37, of Dunmore, lost his battle with addiction on Monday.Born Sept. 17, 1981, in Plymouth, N.H., he was the son of Patricia Carlucci-Roughan and stepson of Thomas Roughan, of Kingston, N.H.; and the late Paul Wahlen. He was a 2000 graduate of Sanborn Regional High School and was currently working as a counselor's aide at Endless Mountains Extended Care. He was also a handy man that specialized in carpentry and flooring.Paul loved being a father to his two sons, Evan and Kaiden. He could be found at Evan's baseball and basketball games or doing cannonballs into the pool with Kaiden. Paul was known for his smile and shoe collection. He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved to spend Sundays watching football. Paul was always quick with a joke and ready to lend a helping hand when needed. He loved many and was loved by many.He was a proud supporter of the recovery community, the 12-Step Program and was a friend of Bill W. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.Also surviving Paul are his two sons, Evan Minicozzi and Kaiden Wahlen; fiancée, Rachel Cole, of Dunmore; a sister, Ann Marie Wahlen, of Manchester, N.H.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.He was also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Leonard "Spike" Carlucci and Mary T. McDonald Carlucci; and paternal grandparents, Paul and Elisabeth (Grossvatti and Grossmutti) Wahlen.A service will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore.Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, we have set up a fund for Paul's two sons, Evan and Kaiden, in care of Patricia Carlucci-Roughan. Please send donations to 22 Clark Road, Kingston, NH 03848.To offer an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home

318 East Drinker Street

Dunmore , PA 18512

(570) 343-6013 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close