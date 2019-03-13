Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Yeselavage Sr.. View Sign

Paul Yeselavage Sr., 80, a lifelong resident of Eynon, died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. His wife of 53 years, Ann Caparelli Yeselavage, preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2015.



Born in Scranton, son of the late William and Sophie Marchelitis Yeselavage, he was a graduate of Johnson School of Technology, Scranton. Years later he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Keystone College, LaPlume. Before retiring, he was employed by Sears Roebuck as a salesman. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, Eynon; Knights of Columbus; Eynon Fire Department 3, Eynon; Archbald Lions Club and was the controller for Archbald Borough for 12 years.



A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Paul's family was everything to him. He was happiest when spending time with them and especially loved to go hunting with them each year. He held his family members in his heart, each in a special way, and his great-grandchildren held a very special place in it. His faith was important to him and he was proud of being a lifelong member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church. Paul was a man of many talents. A skilled musician and artist, he loved playing the accordion and enjoyed painting. He enjoyed nature and took pleasure in gardening. He was also a carpenter and cabinet maker in his earlier years. He will be greatly missed.



Surviving are a daughter, Paula Schott and husband, Richard, Cresco; a son, Paul Yeselavage, Eynon; two granddaughters, Amanda Seniuk and husband, Sean; and Christina Schott; two great-grandchildren, Charlie and Abigail Seniuk; a brother, Robert Yeselavage and wife, Alberta, Dickson City; an aunt, Anna May Marchelitis; two brothers-in-law, Frank Caporelli and Andrew Caparelli; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, William; three sisters-in-law, Judy Caporelli, Mary Lou Caparelli and infant Anna Caparelli; and several aunts and uncles.



The funeral will be Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the Hedley W. Mason Funeral Home, 436 Main St., Peckville, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Christ the King Parish, St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 417 Main St., Eynon. Interment will take place at a later date.



Friends may call on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

