James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
Paula A. Zipay

Paula A. Zipay Obituary

Paula A. Zipay, 68, of Peckville, died Tuesday at Allied Hospice Facility, Scranton. Her husband is attorney James M. Zipay, Peckville. The couple would have celebrated 35 years of marriage on Jan. 8.

Born in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Belcastro and Margaret Pilosi Belcastro. Paula was a graduate of Bishop Hannan High School and completed Penn State University Paralegal program. She was employed as a paralegal at her husband's practice.

She was an avid gardener and animal rights activist.

Also surviving are a brother, William M. Belcastro, D.D.S., Carbondale; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the James M. Margotta Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Wildlife Fund or the World Wildlife Federation.


