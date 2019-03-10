Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Kipp DeEsch. View Sign

Paula Kipp DeEsch died Tuesday at home after battling health issues for several years. A lifetime resident of the Greentown area, she was the wife of Jon DeEsch for 45 years.



Born in 1955, daughter of the late Edgar and Doris Kipp, she was a graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School and attended Millersville University. Before becoming disabled, she was employed as an admissions counselor for Independence University and ICS. She had also worked in retail sales and the service industry for many years. Paula was a lifetime member and former director of the GDS Fair in Newfoundland, where she continued to volunteer in various capacities despite her physical challenges. She was a former Girl Scouts Troop Leader, a member of GDS Alumni Association and belonged to the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church.



Paula served her community in many ways and always brought her "can do" attitude to tackle the tasks at hand. She was an accomplished artist, and former member of the Pocono Mountain Art Group, who often gifted friends and families with her landscape and wildlife oil paintings. She was an avid reader of mysteries and science fiction and enjoyed watching old movies and attending hockey games with her husband, Jon. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and love of simply sharing a laugh with family and friends.



Also surviving are brothers, Dale Kipp and wife, Peg, Phoenix, Ariz.; Larry Kipp and wife, Mary, Hawley; and a brother, Brian Kipp and wife, Lisa, Pelee Island, Ontario, Canada. She will be sorely missed by her loving siblings; in-laws; niece; and nephews; and lifelong friends who were dear to her heart



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the GDS Scholarship Fund, 457 Cresmont Drive Newfoundland, PA 18445; or the Newfoundland Public Library.



Arrangements by the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., Village of LaAnna, South Sterling.

