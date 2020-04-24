Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Marie Cole


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Marie Cole Obituary
Paula Marie Cole of Hamlin passed away Monday in the Geisinger Community Medical Center after being stricken ill. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Clay O. Cole.

Born in 1945 in Holyoke, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Crimi Whalen.

She was employed as a jewelry box maker at the Universal Jewelry Co. in Massachusetts.

Prior to her retirement, she worked at Katie's Restaurant in Hamlin.

She was a devoted member of the St. Thomas More & St. Mary's Parish community. Aside from being a catechism teacher and greeter, she was a longstanding member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Bible study group. When her children were young, she volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America. She enjoyed arts and crafts as well as spending time with her friends and family.

Also surviving are daughters, Christine M. Cole and companion, Jack Quinn, and Linda E. Wall and husband, Dan; sisters, Kathy Maier and Laura Broudeur; brothers, Michael and David Whalen; grandchildren, Courtney and husband, Tim Vankosky, Alexander and fiancée, Tori, and Kara; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Steven and Kevin Whalen.

Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be private in the Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. A memorial Mass may be planned in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to her parish.

To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -