Paula Marie Cole of Hamlin passed away Monday in the Geisinger Community Medical Center after being stricken ill. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Clay O. Cole.
Born in 1945 in Holyoke, Mass., she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy Crimi Whalen.
She was employed as a jewelry box maker at the Universal Jewelry Co. in Massachusetts.
Prior to her retirement, she worked at Katie's Restaurant in Hamlin.
She was a devoted member of the St. Thomas More & St. Mary's Parish community. Aside from being a catechism teacher and greeter, she was a longstanding member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the Bible study group. When her children were young, she volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America. She enjoyed arts and crafts as well as spending time with her friends and family.
Also surviving are daughters, Christine M. Cole and companion, Jack Quinn, and Linda E. Wall and husband, Dan; sisters, Kathy Maier and Laura Broudeur; brothers, Michael and David Whalen; grandchildren, Courtney and husband, Tim Vankosky, Alexander and fiancée, Tori, and Kara; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, Steven and Kevin Whalen.
Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be private in the Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy. A memorial Mass may be planned in the future. Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to her parish.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2020