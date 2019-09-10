Home

Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
915 Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD
Paulette A. Palmer

Paulette A. Palmer Obituary
Paulette A. Palmer (nee Guziewicz), 75, of New Windsor, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Westminster, Maryland. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Palmer.

She was born May 20, 1944, in Scranton, Pa., the daughter of the late Peter Guziewicz and the late Josephine Lambert (nee Stahursky). Paulette was a bank manager at F & M Bank in Mt. Airy, Maryland.

She loved cooking and baking and spending time with her family.

Loving mother of Scott Palmer and wife, Trish; Christin Osadciw and husband, Nicholes; and Randy Palmer and wife, Sherri. Devoted grandmother to Megan Palmer, Matthew Palmer, Catherine Osadciw, Emily Osadciw, Rachel Palmer and Sean Palmer. Loving great-grandmother of Lane Pierce. Also survived by her sister, Josephine Kimmelman; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield, Maryland (beside South Carroll High School) and another viewing will be held Thursday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home before heading to St. Joseph's Catholic Church for Mass.

Funeral Mass will be said Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville, Maryland. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.

Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019
