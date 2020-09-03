Home

Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Paulette Kreblosky, 74, of Carbondale Twp., died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of John Kreblosky. They were married for 55 years.

Paulette was born in Carbondale on Jan. 6, 1946, a daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (Halupke) Cerra.

She was a member of St. Rose Church, Carbondale, a graduate of Ben Franklin High School, Carbondale, and formerly worked at the Lackawanna County Health Care Center.

She was a loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family, especially during the holidays. She liked playing bingo with her friends at the health care center and going to the movies.

The family would like to thank the Regional ICU staff for such wonderful care and also special thanks to Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center for the loving care.

Paulette is survived by a daughter, Leslie, wife of Kenneth Russin, Olyphant; a sister, Joanie Cerra, Olyphant; sister-in-law, Irene Fedorchak, Georgia; two grandchildren, Christopher and Kayleigh Russin; close friends, Ellen and Ronnie Malinchak, Carbondale Twp.; two uncles, an aunt, several nieces and a nephew.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael.

A private religious service will be held Saturday at Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.

Interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.


