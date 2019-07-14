|
|
Paulette M. Suhow, 47, Scranton, died Friday morning in Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late former Mary Noll and the late Paul Suhow, she was a graduate of Jefferson School, later known as the Scranton State School for the Deaf.
She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt who had a lot of personality and loved the color blue.
Surviving are her sisters, Lorie Suhow; Donna Altieri and husband, Mike; and Margaret Fernandes and husband, José; as well as nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a nephew, Jeffrey Suhow.
Services will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. Interment will be private in Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 5 until the time of service.
Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019