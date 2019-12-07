Home

Paulette (Halko) Wincovitch

Paulette (Halko) Wincovitch Obituary
Paulette (Halko) Wincovitch, 75, of Moosic, died Friday morning at Mountain View Care Center, Scranton, after a 15-year residence. She is survived by her loyal caregiver, best friend and husband of 46 years, James "Winky" Wincovitch.

Born in Moosic on Sept. 20, 1944, and daughter of the late John Sr. and Sophie Pohoda Halko, Paulette was a graduate of the former Taylor-Moosic High School, class of 1963. She had worked as a supervisor at Polarized Meat Co. and eventually Preferred Meal Systems, for many years. She had also been a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Cathedral in South Scranton.

Paulette enjoyed sewing, making ceramics and, a huge sports fan, enjoyed local league bowling for many years. Above all else was her family. She was an amazing mother and loyal wife. Although she's now at peace, she'll certainly never be forgotten.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Wincovitch and wife, Kristen, of Taylor; and James Wincovitch of Scranton; her grandchildren, Maksimus and Reba Wincovitch of Taylor; her brother, Edward Halko and wife, Susan, of Moosic; and many nieces and nephews.

Her siblings, John "Beansie" Halko Jr., Jessica "Jay" DeSarro and Irene Harrison, also preceded her in death.

A private blessing by the Most Rev. Anthony A. Mikovsky will be conducted at the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 7, 2019
