Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Abington Hills Cemetery
South Abington Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paulette Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paulette Wisnesky Davies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paulette Wisnesky Davies Obituary
Paulette Wisnesky Davies, 73, of South Abington Twp., died Thursday at home. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Philip R. Davies, on Nov. 12, 2015.

Born July 18, 1945, and raised in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Ethel Gill Wisnesky. A graduate of Dickson City High School, she worked as an inventory controller at several local department stores before and beyond raising her family.

Loving, selfless and friendly are only several of the countless ways Paulette will be described. She adored her children, grandchildren, family, friends and all animals. She loved reading, donating to a good cause and spending time with her loved ones. She'll forever be missed.

She is survived by her three children, Scott Davies and wife, Brandy, Tunkhannock; Erin Boretti and husband, Matthew, Raleigh, N.C.; and Robin Berndt and husband, Jason, Scranton; nine grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Norman Wisnesky.

Graveside services will be July 8 at 11 a.m. at Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp., by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. A celebration of Paulette's life will follow at Lazybrook Park, 2 Overlook Drive, Tunkhannock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paulette's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.

Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now