Paulette Wisnesky Davies, 73, of South Abington Twp., died Thursday at home. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Philip R. Davies, on Nov. 12, 2015.



Born July 18, 1945, and raised in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Ethel Gill Wisnesky. A graduate of Dickson City High School, she worked as an inventory controller at several local department stores before and beyond raising her family.



Loving, selfless and friendly are only several of the countless ways Paulette will be described. She adored her children, grandchildren, family, friends and all animals. She loved reading, donating to a good cause and spending time with her loved ones. She'll forever be missed.



She is survived by her three children, Scott Davies and wife, Brandy, Tunkhannock; Erin Boretti and husband, Matthew, Raleigh, N.C.; and Robin Berndt and husband, Jason, Scranton; nine grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her brother, Norman Wisnesky.



Graveside services will be July 8 at 11 a.m. at Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp., by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora. A celebration of Paulette's life will follow at Lazybrook Park, 2 Overlook Drive, Tunkhannock.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Paulette's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.



Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 30, 2019