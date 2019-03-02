Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline A. Kinderman. View Sign

Pauline A. Kinderman, 83, Scranton, died Wednesday evening in Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the wife of the late Edward G. Kinderman Jr., who died in 2005.



Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Lester and Meralda Kramer Miller, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of Hickory Street Presbyterian Church in Scranton, where she was an elder.



Pauline was an extraordinary lady that could run circles around almost everyone. She was adventurous and never allowed her age to hold her back. At the age of 80, she zip-lined while on vacation in Hawaii. She lived her life to the fullest, always making everyone around her laugh, constantly looking for the next person to "clobber." She was a role model to many people because of her outgoing nature and warm heart. She spent most of her time quilting, crafting unique art pieces and jewelry, taking trips to the beach, collecting all of her favorite things, teasing her grandchildren and taking care of her little dog, "Spunky," whom she cherished. You could most likely spot her walking all around Scranton doing the things she loved. She was an animal lover, adventure-seeker, artist and all around amazing woman. She loved everyone with her whole heart, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who had the honor of meeting her.



Surviving are a daughter, Paulette



She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Smith; and a son-in-law, Donald G. Smith Jr.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton.



Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Pauline A. Kinderman, 83, Scranton, died Wednesday evening in Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the wife of the late Edward G. Kinderman Jr., who died in 2005.Born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Lester and Meralda Kramer Miller, she was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and a member of Hickory Street Presbyterian Church in Scranton, where she was an elder.Pauline was an extraordinary lady that could run circles around almost everyone. She was adventurous and never allowed her age to hold her back. At the age of 80, she zip-lined while on vacation in Hawaii. She lived her life to the fullest, always making everyone around her laugh, constantly looking for the next person to "clobber." She was a role model to many people because of her outgoing nature and warm heart. She spent most of her time quilting, crafting unique art pieces and jewelry, taking trips to the beach, collecting all of her favorite things, teasing her grandchildren and taking care of her little dog, "Spunky," whom she cherished. You could most likely spot her walking all around Scranton doing the things she loved. She was an animal lover, adventure-seeker, artist and all around amazing woman. She loved everyone with her whole heart, and she will be deeply missed by anyone who had the honor of meeting her.Surviving are a daughter, Paulette Smith , Scranton; a son, Jeffrey Kinderman, Scranton; a daughter, Linda Rabiega and her husband, Richard, Scranton; seven grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Scranton; Donald G. Smith III, Whidbey Island, Wash.; Jeffrey Kinderman Jr., Carbondale, Marley Kinderman, Moscow, and Leah, Justin, and Kyle Rabiega, all of Scranton, a sister, Charlotte Scott, Archbald; a brother, Terry Miller, Scranton; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Smith; and a son-in-law, Donald G. Smith Jr.A memorial service will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton.Friends may call on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral Home Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care

157 S Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18504

(570) 342-0630 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close