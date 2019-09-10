|
Pauline B. Santarsiero, 88, formerly of Dunmore, died Sunday morning in Holy Family Residence in Scranton.
Born in Dunmore, daughter of the late Leonard and Santa Menichello Santarsiero, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School, and for many years had been employed by ICS until her retirement. She was a former member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish in Dunmore.
She enjoyed spending time with family and was a second mother to her nieces who would host Sunday dinners and holidays, which she loved. To Pauline, her great-nieces and great-nephews could do no wrong, and her great-great-nieces and great-great-nephew brought her enormous joy. She loved to make everyone laugh and was an avid New York Yankees fan. She was a very religious woman who went to novena every Monday at St. Ann's Basilica, and when she became a resident at Holy Family, she and her sister, Marie, would attend Mass daily. During her stay at Holy Family, she had said that the nuns, staff and other residents had become her extended family.
She is survived by her nieces, Sandy Strazzeri and husband, Louis, and their children; and Ann Marie Murazzi and her husband, Nino, and their children; nephew, Joseph Agostonelli and wife, Mary, and his family; as well as great-great-nieces and a great-great-nephew.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Marie Ann Medico; and brother, Joseph Santarsiero.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Holy Family Residence, 2500 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment to follow in Dunmore Cemetery.
Friends may call from 8:45 to 10 in the Maloney Lounge at Holy Family Residence.
Contributions may be made to Holy Family Residence. To offer the family a condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019