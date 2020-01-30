Home

Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Nicholson, PA
View Map
Resources
Pauline Begin
Pauline Begin, 90, of Nicholson, died Wednesday at the Meadow View Senior Living Center in Montrose. Her husband is Paul Begin and they were married June 9, 1951.

Born in Olyphant, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Komichak Smarkusky, Pauline was a former beautician and a member of St. Patrick's Church in Nicholson.

The family extends a special thank you to the Meadow View Senior Living Center and Compassionate Care Hospice.

She is also survived by a daughter, Beverly Begin and husband, Robert Conrad, Montrose; two brothers, William and Joseph Smarkusky; two grandsons, Michael and Andrew Hardisky; two granddaughters, Dana and Denise Hardisky; two stepgrandsons, Shane and Austin Conrad; a great-grandson, Michael Daniel Hardisky; and nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Mary; and a brother, John.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Nicholson, to be celebrated by the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun. Interment will be held in St. Michael's Cemetery, Starkville.

There will be a viewing Saturday from 10 to 10:45 at the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020
