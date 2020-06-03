Home

Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Pauline Bolcavitch Obituary
Pauline Chopak Bolcavitch, 86, of Jessup, died Monday at Allied Services Hospice Center after a courageous battle with cancer. She was the widow of Alfred Bolcavitch, who died in May 2014.

Born in Jessup, daughter of the late John and Mary Mahalchick Chopak, she attended Jessup schools and was employed by Barbizon Manufacturing in Jessup. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church.

Pauline died peacefully with her niece Helen Marie by her side.

She is survived by niece, Helen Shander, husband, Jim, and daughter, Angela, Archbald; a sister, Margaret Bzdick, Jessup; her very close friend, Mary Bieszcad, Jessup; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Hlavac, Mildred Krohn, Ann Armstrong and Helen Kundrat; and five brothers, Joseph, John, George, Thomas and Michael Chopak.

Due to the current pandemic, funeral services will be private.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on June 3, 2020
