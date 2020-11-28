Home

Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
Pauline Cherra, 91, of the Tripps Park section of Scranton, passed away Thursday and was united with her deceased daughter, Mary and great granddaughter, Bellamy. Pauline was the loving wife of Sam Cherra. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Aug. 26, 2020.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia DiBiasi Rescigno, she was a dedicated member of St. Lucy's Parish, always volunteering at the spaghetti dinners. Pauline was fun loving and always gravitated to the elderly. She loved bringing laughter, and enjoyed cooking, and baking her favorite pies. A lover of nature, she and her husband would always take long car rides and enjoyed watching the sunset.

Surviving are daughters, Teresa Cherra, and Dorothy Marceau and husband, Edmond; son, Sam Cherra Jr. and wife, Tammi; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Angeline Cerniglia and husband, Frank, and Josephine Crane.

She was preceded in death by 11 brothers and two sisters.

Due to the current pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately in St. Lucy's Church, Scranton. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.

Arrangements entrusted to the Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.

