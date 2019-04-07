Pauline E. Foley, 84, Madison Twp., died Thursday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton after a long illness. She was the wife of Frank S. Foley.
Born Nov. 27, 1934, in Plymouth, the daughter of the late Jerome and Ina (Clingerman) Walsh, she was a good wife, meticulous housekeeper and friend to all the wildlife surrounding her home, particularly her wild birds. She was of the Roman Catholic faith.
Pauline's family would like to thank the entire Allied Skilled Nursing Center team for their wonderful, compassionate care.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda J. Kutyna and husband, Albert, Newton Twp.; and Barbara A. Blackburn and husband, Darryl, Durham, N.C.; her sons, Lawrence R. Walsh and wife, Amy, Boonsboro, Md.; and J. Gary Walsh and wife, Michele, Dalton; her brother, Leo Walsh; two stepchildren, Cathy Foley, Dunmore; and Karen Anne Boneiwicz, Old Forge; her grandchildren, Kristin, Katelen, Robert, Dylan, Forrest, Joshua, Autumn, Sadie, Justin, Collin and Kelsey; her great-grandchildren, Juliet, Layla, Missouri, Natasha, Ascher; stepgrandchildren, Sara and Zachary Foley-McGinty; John, Kerry and Michael; stepgreat-grandchildren, Brielle, Casen and Landon.
A visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.
Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Fairview Memorial Park.
