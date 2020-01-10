|
|
Pauline Gulas, Minersville, passed away early Tuesday morning at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton, where she was a resident. She was the widow of Lawrence C. Gulas, who passed away in 2004.
Born in Primrose, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Shimsky. Pauline was a graduate of Minersville High School and was a lifelong member of the SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Minersville.
The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Mountain View Care Center and Drs. Erickson, McKenna, O'Donnell, Rieder and Miller-Schaeffer for the excellent and compassionate care they afforded Pauline while she was in their care. Also, to Father Alexei, who so wonderfully cared for Pauline's spiritual needs during her time in the Scranton area, and caregiver, Annie Pepsin.
Surviving are her daughter, Lauren A. Price and husband, David J., of South Abington Twp.; son, Kenneth Gulas and wife, Janet, of Orwigsburg; and grandson, Kenneth Gulas.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Shimsky.
Friends may call at Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton, on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Funeral service will be Monday at 10 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church in Minersville, Pa., with family greeting friends beforehand at 9:30 a.m.
Interment, SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Minersville. For directions, to share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to the SS. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 558 Sunbury St., Minersville, PA 17954.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 10, 2020