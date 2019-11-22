|
Pauline Tatiana "Tiny" Mizok Guman, 85, of Olyphant, died Wednesday at Green Ridge Care Center. Her husband, the late Joseph Guman Jr., died on Feb. 20, 2001. They were married on April 8, 1953.
Born in Jermyn, she was the third child of eight, all born at home to the late Michael and Anna Chup Mizok. She was a 1952 graduate of Jermyn High School and resided in Olyphant since 1963. She was employed as a seamstress and was a member of ILGWU.
Pauline was very proud of her hardworking children, who built her home from the ground up to make her life easier. Her daughter and son-in-law went above and beyond to help her.
The family would like to thank everyone at the Green Ridge Care Center for their excellent care, especially Colleen, Kiersha, Becky, David, Ben, and Bonnie and Joyce from Hospice of Sacred Heart. A special thanks to Father Alexi. She loved all staff activities and housekeeping. We will forever remember "Googa go home in your 'cougar.' "
She is survived by two sons, Joseph Guman IV, of Lake Quinn; and Paul Guman and wife, Donna, of Olyphant; a daughter, Judy McCabe and husband, Joseph, of Olyphant; two brothers, Michael Mizok and Paul Mizok; three sisters, Anna Sue Pezak and husband, Stanley; Sadie Jesuitt; and Mary Ann Jeryga and husband, Carl; six grandchildren, Brandon, Justin, Joseph and Kristina Guman, and James and Jonathan McCabe; four great-grandchildren, Jayce and Jakob McCabe, and Cambria and Danica Guman; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A blessing service will be held Saturday at noon from the Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, 115 Garfield Ave., Olyphant.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date in Jermyn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019