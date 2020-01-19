|
Pauline J. Earl passed away peacefully on Jan. 14, surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John J. Callahan and Pauline Krestikas Callahan. A graduate of Notre Dame Academy Rittenhouse Square, she received a B.A. from Immaculata College in English and an M.A. in English from Villanova University, where she met her late husband, Dr. John L. Earl III. She was a teacher at Clifton Heights High School (Pa.) and a frequent substitute teacher at Abington Heights High School (Pa.). She was a longtime resident of Clarks Green, Pa., and an active member of the community. She served on the Building and Planning Committee of St. Gregory's Parish, was a volunteer chairwoman and board member of WVIA PBS Channel 44, president of the Scranton Prep Mother's Club and editor of the Prep cookbook, Eater's Digest.
Surviving are three daughters, Karen Earl Kolon. M.D. (Thomas Kolon, M.D.), Moorestown, N.J.; Patricia Earl Gulkis (Neal Gulkis), Davie, Fla.; and Jacqueline Earl Hurst (Stephen Hurst), Sykesville, Md.; loving MomMom to Deirdre, Aileen, Brendan and Sean Kolon, Jordan and Andrew Gulkis, Kiley, Lisi, Stephen and John Earl (Jake) Hurst. Also surviving are many beloved cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends were invited to visit the family on Saturday, Jan. 18, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Givnish's Funeral Home at 600 E. Main St., Maple Shade, N.J. Followed by her funeral Mass at 11 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, N.J. Interment followed at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, Pa. A celebration of life Mass will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Gregory, 320 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pauline's name may be made to the Dr. John L. Earl III Distinguished Service Award Fund, c/o the University of Scranton, 800 Linden St., Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020