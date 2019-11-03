|
|
Pauline M. Fiehl, 89, of Tripp Park, Scranton, died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the widow of Walter K. Fiehl, who preceded her in death on Jan. 29, 2006; a loving couple who had been married for 58 years at the time of Walter's passing.
Pauline was the youngest daughter and one of nine children born to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Martin-Vaslavek. Pauline was educated in the Scranton School District. Upon completing her education, she followed her sisters into the workforce at the Pocketbook Factory, Jaunty Fabric, and then Manhattan Shirt Co. of Scranton, where she retired as a machine operator. Pauline was a skilled seamstress who possessed immeasurable talent with a needle and thread, which she used to create many wonderful items from clothes to royal curtain patterns that adorned her beautiful home. And, home was where the heart was for Pauline. From their earliest days together, she and Walter held lavish parties but always made sure their family was front and center. Pauline worked hard all her life, inside and outside the home, and surrounded herself with mementos from her travels and life together with her late husband.
Her greatest treasures, however, was her family. Pauline kept in constant contact with the members of her family as it is all she ever knew and could trust, choosing never to forget where she came from. A pious servant in the eyes of God, she helped those who she could, when she could, so that her family would always have a roof over their head and food on their plate. Pauline, along with her beloved husband, Walter, remained extremely devoted throughout their lifetime together. They attended Mass religiously every Saturday at St. Vincent DePaul Church in Scranton, and after its closure, the Mary Mother of God Parish in North Scranton.
While she and Walter lived a full life together and amassed considerable wealth during their lifetime, the true measure of their life together is the legacy they leave behind, which consists of the following family members to whom the torch is now passed.
Pauline is survived by one daughter, Barbara Good and husband, Joel, Scranton; and one son, Walter Fiehl Jr. and wife, Shirley, Nicholson; six grandchildren, Walter Fiehl III, Valerie Fiehl, John, Mark, Christopher and attorney Jeffrey B. Jones; eight great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also predeceased by three sisters, Anna Belski, Helen Hanis and Mary Scep; and three brothers, Rudy Vaslavek, Michael Vaslavek and Joseph Vaslavek.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Mary Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., North Scranton.
Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
A viewing for family and friends will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019