Born and raised in Madisonville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Wanda Vervan. She was a graduate of Jessup High School and worked in the local garment industry and later became the bookkeeper for Jessup Lumber, owned by her husband, John, and her brother-in-law, Bernie. Her most important role was that of wife, mother and grandmother.



She was a member of Queen of Angels Parish, St. Michael's Church, Jessup.



Our Mom enjoyed quilting, crocheting, playing bingo with her neighbor and best friend Lydia and dancing the polka with our Dad.



The family would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for all the care and love given to our Mom at St. Mary's Villa. The entire staff was very warm and welcoming especially the "crew" of Unit 29.



She is survived by three sons, John and wife, Emma, Hermitage; attorney Peter, Factoryville; and Dr. Paul and wife, Rose, Horseheads, N.Y.; two daughters, Andrea Warholic and husband, Robbie, Johnson City, N.Y.; and Ann Brojack and husband, George, Greenfield Twp.; three brothers, Andy, York; Bill, Olyphant; and Joseph and wife, Norma, Manville, N.J.; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Michael, John, Adam and George Vervan; and sisters, Ann Piccinini, Veronica Vervan, Helen Brodowsky and Mary Glaser.



The funeral will be Friday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's Church, Jessup. Interment, parish cemetery.



Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. For online condolences, go to

