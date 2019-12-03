|
Pauline Ruby of Scranton died Sunday morning at the Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, after an illness. Her husband, Paul J. Ruby Jr., F.D., passed away in February 2012.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Semanko Dunda. She was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Before retirement, she and her husband owned and operated the Paul J. Ruby Funeral Home in Throop for more than 30 years, where she was the administrator. She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, Dunmore.
Surviving are a daughter, Paulette Strickland and her husband, Harry; a son, Paul J. Ruby III and his wife, Linda; grandchildren, Thomas Regenski and his wife, Kathy; Paul Regenski and his wife, Melissa; Joseph Regenski and his wife, Randi; Jennifer Festa and her husband, Michael; and Jason Ruby; a sister, Marion Coyer; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor, Evan and Charlotte Regenski; Mic Festa; and Olivia and Sophia Burbridge; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her great-grandson, Caleb J. Regenski, in February 2007; sisters, Mary Dunda, Ann Yotautas, Veronica Bochinski, Helen Kontura and Agnes Keyasko; and brothers Joe, John and Tom Dunda.
The family wishes to offer a special thank you for the loving care and compassion received from the nursing staff at Traditional Home Health in Dunmore over the past 11 months. Additionally, a special thank you for the care received during her last days at the Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.
Divine Liturgy will be private in St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, Dunmore. Private interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care and direction of the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Caleb J. Regenski Memorial Foundation, 1114 Dewberry Drive, Hawley, PA 18428.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 3, 2019