Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-8345
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Kearney Funeral Homes
125 North Main Avenue
Scranton, PA 18504
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
310 Mifflin Ave.
Scranton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Eastman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Sokira Eastman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Sokira Eastman Obituary
Pauline Sokira Eastman, 90, of Scranton, died Thursday after an illness.

Funeral services will be Tuesday with Parastas services at 9 a.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, and funeral liturgy at 10 in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Mifflin Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A full obituary notice will be in The Sunday Times.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now