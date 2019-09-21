|
Pauline Sokira Eastman, 90, of Scranton, died Thursday after an illness.
Funeral services will be Tuesday with Parastas services at 9 a.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home, 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, and funeral liturgy at 10 in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Mifflin Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A full obituary notice will be in The Sunday Times.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 21, 2019