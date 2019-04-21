Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline T. Kutz. View Sign

Pauline T. Kutz, 86, Dallas, died Friday at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.



Born in Wanamie, the daughter of the late Walter and Theresa Dekutowski Pelczar, she was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class, and the Temple University School of Nursing, where she obtained her RN degree. She was employed at Temple University Hospital, for several staff surgeons at Temple University and, most recently, as a school nurse for the Dallas School District.



Pauline was an ardent and passionate supporter of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, and she was active for many years with the Luzerne County Dental Auxiliary.



The family would like to thank Smith Nursing Home of Mountain Top for its compassionate, patient and loving care.



Surviving are her children, Mary Kutz Murphy and husband, Scot, Mountaintop; Dr. John Anthony Kutz and wife, Anne, Dalton; grandchildren, Abbey, Maggie, Tony, Charlie and Lily.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Anthony Walter Kutz; her brother, Dr. Eugene Walter Pelczar; and sister, Irene Ann Pelczar Boyle.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.



The family asks that all gifts be made in the form of memorial contributions in Pauline's name to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.

Pauline T. Kutz, 86, Dallas, died Friday at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.Born in Wanamie, the daughter of the late Walter and Theresa Dekutowski Pelczar, she was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School, where she was the valedictorian of her class, and the Temple University School of Nursing, where she obtained her RN degree. She was employed at Temple University Hospital, for several staff surgeons at Temple University and, most recently, as a school nurse for the Dallas School District.Pauline was an ardent and passionate supporter of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, and she was active for many years with the Luzerne County Dental Auxiliary.The family would like to thank Smith Nursing Home of Mountain Top for its compassionate, patient and loving care.Surviving are her children, Mary Kutz Murphy and husband, Scot, Mountaintop; Dr. John Anthony Kutz and wife, Anne, Dalton; grandchildren, Abbey, Maggie, Tony, Charlie and Lily.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Anthony Walter Kutz; her brother, Dr. Eugene Walter Pelczar; and sister, Irene Ann Pelczar Boyle.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. The Rev. Daniel A. Toomey will officiate. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.Friends may call Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.The family asks that all gifts be made in the form of memorial contributions in Pauline's name to the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Funeral Home Snowdon Funeral Home

140 N Main St

Shavertown , PA 18708

(570) 675-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close