Pearl C. Piernik, 95, of Dickson City, died Sunday at Green Ridge Care Center, Scranton.
Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late George Piernik and Josephine Wasilchyk Piernik-Kowalski and stepdaughter of the late Frank Kowalski. She was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was educated at St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Dickson City High School and she was a seamstress at Barbizon Garment Factory before retirement.
Pearl was a very pleasant person who never complained about anything and was a devoted caregiver to her mother and her sister Josephine.
Surviving are a sister, Theresa Chelak, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.
Pearl was also preceded in death by five sisters, Sophie Miller, Stasia Piernik, Josephine Piernik, Jean Terninko and Helen Rizzo; a brother, Stanley Piernik; brothers-in-law, James Miller, George Terninko, James Rizzo and Robert Chelak Sr.; and a sister-in-law, Helen Piernik.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass at 10 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, celebrated by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019