Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank T Mazur Funeral Home Inc
601 Dundaff St
Dickson City, PA 18519
(570) 489-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Piernik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl C. Piernik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl C. Piernik Obituary
Pearl C. Piernik, 95, of Dickson City, died Sunday at Green Ridge Care Center, Scranton.

Born in Dickson City, she was the daughter of the late George Piernik and Josephine Wasilchyk Piernik-Kowalski and stepdaughter of the late Frank Kowalski. She was a member of St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City. She was educated at St. Mary's Catholic School and graduated from Dickson City High School and she was a seamstress at Barbizon Garment Factory before retirement.

Pearl was a very pleasant person who never complained about anything and was a devoted caregiver to her mother and her sister Josephine.

Surviving are a sister, Theresa Chelak, Dickson City; nieces and nephews.

Pearl was also preceded in death by five sisters, Sophie Miller, Stasia Piernik, Josephine Piernik, Jean Terninko and Helen Rizzo; a brother, Stanley Piernik; brothers-in-law, James Miller, George Terninko, James Rizzo and Robert Chelak Sr.; and a sister-in-law, Helen Piernik.

The funeral will be Thursday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass at 10 in St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, celebrated by Monsignor Patrick Pratico. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Dickson City.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now