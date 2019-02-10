Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Flerianowicz. View Sign

Pearl Flerianowicz (nee Sokowski), age 93, formerly of Mount Cobb, Lake Ariel, Pa., passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2019.



The daughter of the late John Sojkowski and Christine Rutkowski of Dickson City, Pearl was predeceased by her brothers, John and Walter; and her sister, Stella (Tessie). Pearl was the beloved wife of John (Smick) Flerianowicz, who died in 2005. They were married for over 58 years.



Born in Dickson City, Pearl spent most of her adult life in Philadelphia and Brookhaven, Pa., before she and her husband retired to Mount Cobb in 1988. Pearl was initially employed as a hairstylist in Philadelphia and then worked for General Electric in Malvern, Pa., until retirement in 1987.



Pearl enjoyed gardening, jigsaw and word puzzles, casinos, polka dancing and traveling with her late husband and friends. In her later years, she particularly enjoyed visiting family in Sarasota, Fla., and Nashville, Tenn., and playing with her granddog, Shaggy.



She is survived by her daughter, Carol Doohan (Barry), of New Castle, Del., with whom she lived; her beloved grandson, Mark Schwaner (Rafaela), of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; and her sisters-in-law, Veronica (Vernie) Sojkowski and Florence Sojkowski, both of Dunmore.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15. Committal following Mass at Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



gebhartfuneralhomes.com ; 302-328-2312. Funeral Home Gebhart Funeral Homes - New Castle

