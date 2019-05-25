Pearl Yazinski, 92, a resident of Dickson City, died Thursday at Green Ridge Health Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Adam J. Yazinski. He died Feb. 16, 1987.
Born in Dickson City, the daughter of the late Walter and Anna Ruda Gretkowski, she was a graduate of Dickson City High School, and she was employed in the local garment industry as a seamstress.
Surviving are a son, David, Dickson City; and a daughter, Ruth Ann, Harrisburg; a sister, Victoria Jenkins, Olyphant; nieces and nephews.
There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., Dickson City.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 25, 2019