Pedro Rodriguez Jr., 51, Scranton, died Wednesday at home. His wife, Kimberly Fox Rodriguez, died in 2017
Born in Bronx, N.Y., son of Pedro Rodriguez and Anita Marchetti, he enjoyed working with his hands and on cars, along with playing video games.
Surviving are eight children, Carlos, Jesus, Francois, Cynthia, Anita, Sandra, Tony and Jasmine; five grandchildren; two brothers, Adrian Rodriguez and Raul Marquez; sister, Anita Gordis; companion, Gloriajean Reid; and several cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Pedro.
Friends may pay their respects Friday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann St., Scranton.
Thomas J Hughes Funeral Home
1240 Saint Ann St
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 346-3498
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 28, 2019