Peggy (O'Connell) Carrick, 62, South Abington Twp., passed away Thursday in the arms of her lifelong love, Richard Carrick.
She was at their home surrounded by her loving and caring family when she died of heart complications. She and her husband, Rick, married on June 17, 1977, and faced every challenge and celebration together for more than 43 years.
Born Feb. 14, 1958, in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Ann (Gallagher) O'Connell. She was a 1976 graduate of Dunmore High School and she received her associate degree in human services from the University of Scranton, while raising her three young children. She was formerly employed by the NEPA Center for Independent Living, Scranton, where she worked as a program manager. She was proud of her accomplishments there in bringing people out of nursing homes and into their own homes, and helping those individuals live an independent life with assistance.
She was a faithful member of Our Lady of the Snows Parish in Clarks Summit, where she assisted in preparation of the weekly liturgy and used her beautiful voice to lead the parishioners as a cantor for many years.
Peggy was the nucleus of her large Irish family and any group in which she belonged. Prior to her illness, she loved to play her guitar and sing, and was involved with the folk group at St. Ann's in Scranton, where she met lifelong friends. She was an avid bike rider and would spend days riding through West Mountain, where she would stop and use her photography skills to capture the majestic sunsets on the mountain. She found peace in music, and in her final days she had her favorite playlists on in the background.
She was always open to lend an ear to anyone in need. She did not let her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis define her; she used it to motivate her to learn everything she could about the disease and was ready for the battle. Peggy became a co-facilitator of the Scranton MS self-help group, where she brought in speakers and guests to help others like her become informed and feel supported. She enjoyed organizing its yearly Christmas party and answered her phone any time of the day to let a newly diagnosed individual call to obtain information or just talk through this frustrating and unpredictable disease.
Sweetie-Pie, as her grandchildren fondly referred to her, loved to spend time enjoying an ice cream cone, sing silly songs or read a story during sleepovers with the kids. She spent the summer at her cottage at Chapman Lake, and just watching the beauty of the lake and scenery brought her joy. She would sit outside of her home and watch the birds, taking in the fresh air and appreciating the simple things in life.
Peggy's strong faith guided her and provided her comfort throughout her life. She emanated positivity and believed that God had a plan for her. She rolled with the punches with a great sense of humor. She and her husband shared a beautiful love of one another. Their love was one for the ages.
The family would like to thank Alayna Garber and Marilyn Howells for their continuous care and support throughout her illness.
The love they showed for Peggy will never be forgotten.
Also surviving are a daughter, Mari May and husband, Joe, Dunmore, and their children Maggie, Liam and Cecilia; and two sons, Ricky and his wife, Sam, Clarks Summit, and their son, Elliot; and Casey Carrick and fiancée, Alexandra Von Barbier, Dunmore, and his son, Seamus Carrick; three brothers, Michael, Monrovia, Calif.; Billy and wife Sandy, Moscow; and John O'Connell and wife, Rebecca, Pittsburgh; two sisters, Patricia Sheehan, Dunmore; and MaryLou Mecca and husband, Ang, Peckville; beloved friend, Marilyn Howells of Scranton; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Penelope Ann Carrick, on May 7, 2012.
Due to the recent health concerns, a memorial service will take place at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scranton MS Support Group, c/o Patricia Sheehan, 2510 Adams Ave., Apt. 301, Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence and view the memorial video.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 5, 2020