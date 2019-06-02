Peggy F. Lund, 94, Peckville, died Thursday at her daughter's home in Eynon. She was the wife of Herbert J. Lund, and they had been married for 70 years.



Born in Jessup, daughter of the late Joseph A. and Marguerite Conniff Barrett, she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, and a graduate of Blakely High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for various business in the area. She was a devout Catholic who prayed the rosary daily.



The family would like to thank Dottie Osborne, Sue Healey, Brenda Gavin and Mary Johnson for the way they beautifully cared for their mom at home, as well as the excellent Hospice of the Sacred Heart caregivers. A world of gratitude to Andrew Brown's Home Health Center for responding to every need at any hour.



Also surviving are a daughter, Maggie Lund, Eynon; and two sons, Michael Lund and wife, Fran, Bethel Park; and Joseph Lund and wife, Lori, Camp Hill; a sister, Ann Fischer, Clarks Summit; and brother, Dr. Joseph Barrett and wife, Marianne, Clarks Summit; four granddaughters, Michelle, Christine, Samantha and Alexandra; and a great-granddaughter, Grace; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mary T. Barrett, Mildred Booth and Helen Barrett; and brother, Edward "Ted" Barrett.



The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will be in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery, Archbald.



Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville.



All those attending the Mass on Tuesday are asked to go directly to the church.



Memorial contributions can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville, PA 18452.

Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2019