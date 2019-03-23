Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy O'Connor Kosior. View Sign

Peggy O'Connor Kosior, 56, of Edwardsville, passed away Thursday, March 21, at home with beloved friends and family nearby.



Peggy was born in New York City, daughter to the late Neil O'Connor Sr. and Margaret O'Connor (Virginia). Upon moving from the city to the Pocono Mountains, Peggy graduated from Pocono Central Catholic in 1980. She continued her education, graduating from College Misericordia, then began her career in social work - her passion, working at Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.



Always an extremely hard worker, and dedicated to helping those around her, Peggy earned her Master of Social Work from Marywood University while working full-time, raising her children and working Fridays at Dugan's Pub in Luzerne, where many people knew her, got to know her and continue to raise a glass in her name.



Upon retiring from Luzerne County Children and Youth after 30 years, Peggy continued to help - serving as court appointed special advocate in an effort to guide and help adolescents in Luzerne County. Her life mission was to serve the youth of this area as they transitioned from foster-care onto their own. That mission has resulted in a vast network of beloved co-workers and success stories of those whom they've helped.



Peggy loved her time spent with her close friends in the dart league at Flaherty's on Zerby Avenue in Kingston, where, though being a member for 15-plus years, her accolades included "Furthest from the Board Award" - more than once.



Peggy married the late Joseph "Joey" Kosior in September 2013, after years of being together. Her times with Joey were times of laughter, happiness and joy. Peggy's laugh was well known; it was the perfect complement to Joey's ability to tell a story, which he did from time to time.



Besides her beloved husband, Joey, Peggy was also preceded in death by her father, and hero, Neil O'Connor. Peggy's parents, Neil and Margaret, were her example of hard work and dedication to family that she emulated in her life.



Peggy is survived by her mother, Margaret O'Connor (Virginia); son, Alan P. Peterson (Kingston); daughter, Erin Peterson (Kingston); brother, Patrick J. O'Connor (D.C.); brother, Neil O'Connor; and sister in-law, Maureen O'Connor (California); niece, Margaret O'Connor (D.C.); nephew, William O'Connor (D.C.); niece, Kate O'Connor (California); and a host of beloved friends who became family as well.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. from the Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.



Friends may call Wednesday, March 27, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at the convenience of family.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CRR Group Home, c/o Children's Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Peggy O'Connor Kosior, 56, of Edwardsville, passed away Thursday, March 21, at home with beloved friends and family nearby.Peggy was born in New York City, daughter to the late Neil O'Connor Sr. and Margaret O'Connor (Virginia). Upon moving from the city to the Pocono Mountains, Peggy graduated from Pocono Central Catholic in 1980. She continued her education, graduating from College Misericordia, then began her career in social work - her passion, working at Luzerne County Children and Youth Services.Always an extremely hard worker, and dedicated to helping those around her, Peggy earned her Master of Social Work from Marywood University while working full-time, raising her children and working Fridays at Dugan's Pub in Luzerne, where many people knew her, got to know her and continue to raise a glass in her name.Upon retiring from Luzerne County Children and Youth after 30 years, Peggy continued to help - serving as court appointed special advocate in an effort to guide and help adolescents in Luzerne County. Her life mission was to serve the youth of this area as they transitioned from foster-care onto their own. That mission has resulted in a vast network of beloved co-workers and success stories of those whom they've helped.Peggy loved her time spent with her close friends in the dart league at Flaherty's on Zerby Avenue in Kingston, where, though being a member for 15-plus years, her accolades included "Furthest from the Board Award" - more than once.Peggy married the late Joseph "Joey" Kosior in September 2013, after years of being together. Her times with Joey were times of laughter, happiness and joy. Peggy's laugh was well known; it was the perfect complement to Joey's ability to tell a story, which he did from time to time.Besides her beloved husband, Joey, Peggy was also preceded in death by her father, and hero, Neil O'Connor. Peggy's parents, Neil and Margaret, were her example of hard work and dedication to family that she emulated in her life.Peggy is survived by her mother, Margaret O'Connor (Virginia); son, Alan P. Peterson (Kingston); daughter, Erin Peterson (Kingston); brother, Patrick J. O'Connor (D.C.); brother, Neil O'Connor; and sister in-law, Maureen O'Connor (California); niece, Margaret O'Connor (D.C.); nephew, William O'Connor (D.C.); niece, Kate O'Connor (California); and a host of beloved friends who became family as well.Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. from the Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston.Friends may call Wednesday, March 27, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment will be held at the convenience of family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CRR Group Home, c/o Children's Service Center, 335 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Funeral Home Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home

420 Wyoming Ave

Kingston , PA 18704

(570) 823-0400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close